Pick-up is at the pick-up window! More
Tastyland - Greensburg 1476 Business Route 66
Burgers
Our award winning, locally sourced beef burgers!
Specialties
- Triple Fudge Brownie$7.50
- Ooey Gooey Crunch
Vanilla ice cream, warm chocolate chip cookie, hot fudge, chocolate crunch.$7.50
- Brownie Turtle Supreme
Vanilla ice cream, warm brownie, pecans, hot fudge, and chocolate crunch.$7.50
- Nutty Monkey
Twist ice cream, warm chocolate chip cookie, banana, PB sauce, and chocolate syrup.$7.50
- Strawberry Belgian Waffle$7.50
- Lickity Split
Vanilla ice cream, banana, strawberry, pineapple, and chocolate syrup.$7.50
- Strawberry Shortcake$7.50
- Double Stuffed Cookie Special
Check out our social media @tastyland66 for an up to date post on our specialty of the month!$8.50
Cones & Dishes
Landslides & Milkshakes
Parfait
- Fruit Parfait$5.99
- M&M Parfait$5.99
- Peanut Parfait$5.99
- Smores Parfait$5.99
Peanut Parfait
Candy Toppings
Sweet Sauce
Whipped Cream & Cherry
Real Fruit Topping
Specialty Toppings
Optional Ice Cream Flavor
Please select up to 1
Frozen Drinks
Classic Items
Drinks
Tastyland - Greensburg Location and Hours
(724) 834-2026
Open now • Closes at 10:30PM