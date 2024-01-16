Welcome to
Tastyland - Greensburg
Greensburg's best, ready to welcome you
Our Story
Rooted in the tradition of American culinary delights, Tastyland has been serving joy since 1950. Our commitment to quality, community, and unmatched taste has made us a cornerstone of local cuisine. Here, every visit is an opportunity to "Taste and See" the richness of life through our carefully curated menu.
See What We're Cooking Up
Smashburgers:
Our award winning smashburgers – each a masterpiece of taste, crafted with locally sourced ingredients and cooked to perfection. Our burgers are more than just meals; they are a celebration of flavors that bring our community together.
Ice Cream Delights:
No visit to Tastyland is complete without our award winning ice cream. From timeless classics to innovative desserts, we offer you a dessert experience that's both nostalgic and novel.
Monthly Specials:
Innovation is key to our culinary adventure. We delight our patrons with unique burger and ice cream creations that change monthly, highlighting the best of local offerings and collaborative efforts with other local businesses.
Nestled in the heart of Greensburg, PA, Tastyland - Greensburg exudes warmth and welcomes guests with open arms. With its cozy atmosphere, friendly staff, and a menu bursting with mouthwatering dishes, it's the perfect place to unwind and savor a delightful meal. Our diverse menu caters to every palate, whether you're looking for a leisurely dinner with loved ones, a quick lunch catch-up with friends, or a solo meal at the bar. Tastyland - Greensburg offers a relaxed setting where laughter flows as freely as the conversation. Come as you are, and leave with a satisfied heart, a full stomach, and a smile.
Reviews
The name says it all! My sundae was delicious! I had the Parent Trap Sundae which is a special on currently. There was brownie and cookie doe with Oreos topped with whipped cream and chocolate sauce.
They also have a wide variety of bites like burgers, tenders, fries. It really is a hit with the locals.
10/10 would recommend.
Tastyland has amazing ice cream and frozen desserts. 🍦 I would highly recommend both the desserts and ice cream, even if you have to make a bit of a drive. BUT LET ME TELL YOU ABOUT THIS BURGER! 🍔🥓 The crew at Tastyland has absolutely no business making a burger this good! I have travelled all over this country and have yet to have a better burger than the one here at Tastyland. Whether it's the classic bacon cheese smash burger or the burger of the month, Tastyland DOES. NOT. MISS. Every other restaurant and burger chain needs to take notes.
We love tastyland! Their food is amazing, along with their sweet treats. Our favorite is the smash burger! The employees are always friendly. It's always busy here (because it's so good), but the wait is never super long. I highly recommend trying it out!
Plan Your Visit
Location:
1476 Business Route 66, Greensburg, PA 15601
Hours:
Monday: Closed
Tuesday: 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday: 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday: 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday: 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday: 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Sunday: 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Dive into a world where taste reigns supreme, and every bite is an invitation to explore. At Tastyland, we're not just serving food; we're crafting memories. Taste and See for yourself!