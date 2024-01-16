Join our Team at Tastyland
At Tastyland, we're more than just burgers and ice cream; we're a family. Our commitment to quality, community, and creativity has made us a beloved Greensburg staple, and we're looking for passionate individuals to help us continue this tradition. If you're enthusiastic about delivering great food and even greater smiles, you might just be the one we're looking for!
Why Work With Us?
Community Focus: We pride ourselves on sourcing locally and collaborating with other local businesses to strengthen our community ties.
Creative Freedom: Our monthly special burgers and sundaes offer a canvas for creativity, allowing our team to experiment and express their culinary skills.
Flexible Schedules: We understand the importance of work-life balance and offer flexible scheduling to accommodate our team.
Growth Opportunities: We're growing, and we want you to grow with us. Opportunities for advancement are ripe for those who show dedication and passion.
Want to join the Taste-Buds?
Available Positions
Kitchen Staff: If you have a flair for flavors and a passion for food preparation, this is the place for you.
Ice-Cream Service: Bring your bright smile and excellent customer service skills to the front of the house.
Management: Have a knack for leadership? Our management roles are perfect for those looking to take their career to the next level.
Our Ideal Candidate
Passionate about food and service
Eager to learn and grow
Team player with a positive attitude
Reliable and punctual
Previous experience is a plus, but not required
Benefits
Competitive wages
Employee discounts
A supportive and fun working environment
Opportunities for professional development
How to Apply
Ready to join the Tastyland team? Fill out the form below with your details and why you think you'd be a great fit for our team. We can't wait to meet you!