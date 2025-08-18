Pick-up is at the pick-up window! Orders take 20-25 minutes to complete, but they are subject to take longer!
Tastyland - Greensburg 1476 Business Route 66
Burgers
Original Burger
Toasted brioche bun, award winning beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, and mayo.$8.99
Bacon & Cheese Burger
Toasted brioche bun, award winning beef, American cheese, hickory smoked bacon, ketchup, and mayo.$10.49
Make Yinz Own Burger
A make your own burger, customize it your way!$8.99
Fancy Pants
Our burger special! Find it on Facebook or Instagram @tastyland66$10.99
Specialties
Triple Fudge Brownie
Chocolate ice cream, homemade brownie, and hot fudge.$7.99
Ooey Gooey Crunch
Vanilla ice cream, homemade chocolate chip cookie, hot fudge, chocolate crunch.$7.99
Brownie Turtle Supreme
Vanilla ice cream, homemade brownie, pecans, hot fudge, and chocolate crunch.$7.99
Nutty Monkey
Twist ice cream, homemade chocolate chip cookie, banana, PB sauce, and chocolate syrup.$7.99
Strawberry Belgian Waffle
Vanilla Ice Cream, Belgian waffle, strawberries, and chocolate syrup.$7.99
Lickity Split
Vanilla ice cream, banana, strawberry, pineapple, and chocolate syrup.$7.99
Strawberry Shortcake
Vanilla ice cream, homemade shortcake, and strawberries.$7.99
Banana Foster
Check out our social media @tastyland66 for an up to date post on our specialty of the month!$8.99