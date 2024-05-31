Tastyland - Greensburg 1476 Business Route 66
Burgers
- Original Burger
Toasted brioche bun, award winning beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, and mayo.$8.50
- Bacon & Cheese Burger
Toasted brioche bun, award winning beef, American cheese, hickory smoked bacon, ketchup, and mayo.$9.99
- Make Yinz Own Burger
A make your own burger, customize it your way!$8.50
- Monthly Special Burger
Our burger special! Find it on Facebook or Instagram @tastyland66$10.50
Specialties
- Triple Fudge Brownie
Chocolate ice cream, homemade brownie, and hot fudge.$7.50
- Ooey Gooey Crunch
Vanilla ice cream, homemade chocolate chip cookie, hot fudge, chocolate crunch.$7.50
- Brownie Turtle Supreme
Vanilla ice cream, homemade brownie, pecans, hot fudge, and chocolate crunch.$7.50
- Nutty Monkey
Twist ice cream, homemade chocolate chip cookie, banana, PB sauce, and chocolate syrup.$7.50
- Strawberry Belgian Waffle
Vanilla Ice Cream, Belgian waffle, strawberries, and chocolate syrup.$7.50
- Lickity Split
Vanilla ice cream, banana, strawberry, pineapple, and chocolate syrup.$7.50
- Strawberry Shortcake
Vanilla ice cream, homemade shortcake, and strawberries.$7.50
- Double Stuffed Cookie Special
Check out our social media @tastyland66 for an up to date post on our specialty of the month!$8.50
Cones & Dishes
Landslides & Milkshakes
Frozen Drinks
- Slushie$2.99+
- Cold Brew Frappuccino$5.99
- Frozen Hot Chocolate$5.99
- Fruit Smoothie$5.99
- Soda Float$4.99
- Frozen Lemonade$4.99